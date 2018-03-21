/Unitedbank
Terry Belvin

Terry Belvin resigns his post at Spalding SO; investigator who did his background check demoted

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix reported last week that Terry Belvin has resigned his post as a deputy with his department after issues arose with his background check.

Belvin’s hiring earlier this year set off a firestorm of criticism. He was at the wheel of a BPD patrol car on May 16, 2014 when he hit and killed two pedestrians while running in excess of 90 mph.

