Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix reported last week that Terry Belvin has resigned his post as a deputy with his department after issues arose with his background check.
Belvin’s hiring earlier this year set off a firestorm of criticism. He was at the wheel of a BPD patrol car on May 16, 2014 when he hit and killed two pedestrians while running in excess of 90 mph.
Terry Belvin
Terry Belvin resigns his post at Spalding SO; investigator who did his background check demoted
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks