By Mike Ruffin
I recently had the privilege of serving as an adjudicator for the Extemporaneous Speaking competition in the Region 5-AA Literary Meet. The event took place at Lamar County High School.
The class of 1976, of which I am a member, was the first one to graduate from that campus. I still call it “the new high school.” They are about to build a newer one, which is good.
As I walked the hallowed halls of my alma mater, I reflected on the fact that I’d never before done so.
Those hallowed halls
