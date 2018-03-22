In their first year of existence, the LCMS Trojans will play for the CGMSAL soccer title. The locals will battle Monroe County Middle School Monday, March 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the MP soccer complex in Forsyth. The Trojans, coached by Ricci Jules are 7-1-2.
The LCMS Lady Trojans had a shot at the title game but were derailed by a perfect storm of events during make-up games played this week due to rainouts. The team lost Wednesday to Henderson and Jones County topped Mary Persons, the only scenario that could have kept the locals out of the championship game.
Lamar County Middle School has become a hotbed of athletic talent, boding well for the future of sports there and at the high school in the future.
The most recent success stories are the LCMS soccer teams.
McKenzie Sherritt (20) of the LCMS Lady Trojans exults after a goal in a match earlier this season. In its first ever season of soccer play, the middle school narrowly missed sending two teams to district title games. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LCMS boys to play for district soccer title
