/Unitedbank
/Eedition
First responders at the scene of Thursday night's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Crash snarls busy intersection

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, March 22. 2018
Updated: 11 hours ago
Comment (1)
Barnesville police, Lamar deputies and other first responders worked a high-impact crash at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Veterans Parkway Thursday night involving a small car and an SUV which overturned. Two ambulance crews were on scene treating multiple victims but none were thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Units were dispatched to the collision at 9:14 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Tom Rauch on 03/23/18 at 11:42 AM
I'm glad they are all going to be OK.

Rollovers are always a worry in SUV's and trucks.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette