Barnesville police, Lamar deputies and other first responders worked a high-impact crash at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Veterans Parkway Thursday night involving a small car and an SUV which overturned. Two ambulance crews were on scene treating multiple victims but none were thought to have life-threatening injuries.
Units were dispatched to the collision at 9:14 p.m.
First responders at the scene of Thursday night's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Crash snarls busy intersection
Rollovers are always a worry in SUV's and trucks.