By Walter Geiger
Of the 42 homes in the soon to be closed Aldora Mill Village only one is still occupied. The absolute deadline for those renters to be out of the home is July 1. Incentives were provided for those who moved out earlier.
Once the last tenants are out, the house movers will be contacted, according to Aldora mayor Jimmy Matthews. Matthews said Eddie Buice of Barnesville bought 10 homes and is ready to move those when summoned.
One home has already been moved.
The two main streets in the Aldora mill village, Fouse and Graham, were barricaded at their intersections with Peacock Street last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Only one family left in soon to be closed mill village
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks