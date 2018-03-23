/Unitedbank
LC's surging soccer teams play at Hampton tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, March 23. 2018
The LC Trojans and Lady Trojans travel to Hampton tonight for non-region matches.

The Lady Trojans (9-2, 5-0) battle the Lady Warhawks (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. LC slipped one spot in the most recent Top 10 polls from #2 to #3 behind St. Vincent's and East Laurens. They are coming off a 10-0 rout of Spencer at Trojan Field Tuesday night.

The Trojans (8-3, 5-0) battle the Warhawks (1-6-1) at 7:30 p.m. LC moved up to #5 in the polls this week behind Putnam County, Benedictine, Thomasville and Jefferson County. LC edged Spencer 2-1 here Tuesday.

