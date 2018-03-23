LC's surging soccer teams play at Hampton tonight

The LC Trojans and Lady Trojans travel to Hampton tonight for non-region matches.
The Lady Trojans (9-2, 5-0) battle the Lady Warhawks (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. LC slipped one spot in the most recent Top 10 polls from #2 to #3 behind St. Vincent's and East Laurens. They are coming off a 10-0 rout of Spencer at Trojan Field Tuesday night.
The Trojans (8-3, 5-0) battle the Warhawks (1-6-1) at 7:30 p.m. LC moved up to #5 in the polls this week behind Putnam County, Benedictine, Thomasville and Jefferson County. LC edged Spencer 2-1 here Tuesday.
