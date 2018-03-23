/Unitedbank
Buddy Welch

Buddy Welch killed in collision of ATV, train

Walter Geiger
Friday, March 23. 2018
Comment (1)
Buddy Welch, founding partner of the law firm Smith, Welch, Webb and White which operates an office in Barnesville, was killed Friday morning when the ATV he was riding was struck by a train. The accident occurred at 7:33 a.m. as Welch, 73, crossed railroad tracks on Mt. Pleasant Church Road in Butts County on the ATV and was struck by a Norfolk-Southern engine.

Butts sheriff Gary Long said Welch was hunting, basing that on the clothing he was wearing and a gun on the ATV. The crossing where the crash occurred does not have gate arms.

Scott Mayfield of the Welch firm is Lamar County's legal counsel.
#1 golden girl on 03/23/18 at 02:06 PM
What a horrible tragedy! My grandparents and parents were very good friends of the Welch family. Buddy was Gene Talmadge’s exbrother-in-law. My heart is breaking for the Welch, Notti, Talmadge families.
