Helen Hardy

Helen Weathers Hardy passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018 leaving behind a legacy for her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister and friends.
A legacy of love, respect, hard work and determination. She blessed the lives of so many children that she taught over the years in Lamar County and Spalding County School Systems.
She was an active member of Barnesville Presbyterian Church where she served in various capacities for more than 40 years. If there was a need for her church family, she was always thoughtful and did whatever she could. She gave all she had to her church through tithes and service. A woman truly loving her Lord and believing and following scripture.
Her top priority was to be a mother and grandmother. She was always there for her family, and though her family was small, her greatest joys were sharing a meal, and being thankful for time well spent
She was members of organizations and clubs; however, the list that is most important is the list of her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her lifetime love Bill Hardy; daughter, Gaye Hardy Kerley; parents, Oscar and Nettie Weathers; and loving sister, Marianna Weathers. Her legacy is bestowed upon her daughter, Joanna Hardy Singletary; husband, Anthony Singletary; sister, Carolyn Culp; her grandchildren are Ashley Lynne Porter, Beau Dozier Singletary, wife Jolie Heleski Singletary, Lauren Jo Singletary Dixon, and Ryan Hudson Kerley; great grandchildren, Poppy Aurelia Dixon, and Annabelle Marie Singletary; nephew, Chris Culp and wife Lynn Culp; loving cousin, Cheryl Scheneck and friend Jane McGlon and husband Buddy McGlon.
Remember the woman who listened with a kind ear and spoke with a heart of wisdom. Remember the love, the caring, the service, and the giving of self. Remember the woman who cared for all and treated everyone with respect. Remember the strong-willed Christian woman whose determination raised her children as a single mom and fought back against adversities.
A memorial service for Mrs. Helen Hardy was held on Sunday, March 25, at 2 p.m. in the Barnesville Presbyterian Church. Interment took place on Monday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
In-lieu of flowers mom would appreciate donations be made to her church, Barnesville Presbyterian Church or Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Dates don’t matter, it’s the dash and how we live it, and she lived it well.
