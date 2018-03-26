The LCMS Trojans (7-1-2) battle Monroe County (9-0-1) tonight at the MP soccer complex in Forsyth for the CGMSAL boys district soccer title. Coach Ricci Jules’ team defeated Henderson 3-0 in their last regular season game.
UPDATE: LCMS lost Monday's title game to Monroe County 1-0. Regulation play ended in a scoreless tie. The match was still scoreless after two, five-minute overtimes. The Dogs outshot the Trojans 3-2 in penalty kicks to give them a narrow 1-0 win. LCMS fielded a very young team in its initial season and the future is bright.
The team roster includes: Graham Adamson, Gabe Blount, Justin Brannan, Mason Bushby, Jackson Callaway, Chip Crawford, Matthew Ctibor, Joe Davis, Daniel Dinkins, Samuel Edwards, Caleb Fossett, Skyler Hannan, Nathan Layton, JD Lucier, Joseph Mauney, Joshua Moore, Daniel Navarro, Ethan Popham, Kentavious Reed and Luke Sappington.
LCMS fielded soccer teams for the first time this season.
Updated: LCMS Trojans lose title game in PKs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks