High profile cases to be heard Tuesday

Several high profile cases are included on the March 27 criminal trial calendar to be heard in Lamar superior court before Judge Tommy Wilson.
Tanisha Alvett Murphy, a former clerk in the probate court office, is set to be sentenced on one count of felony theft by taking for allegedly diverting court funds for her personal use.
Various motions, including one for change of venue, are to be heard in the case of David McGuire. He is charged with malice murder, murder, felony murder and other counts in connection with the Sept. 15, 2016 shooting death of his mother Elaine McGuire at her home on Liz Acres Road.
The first attempt to try him involved a week-long proceeding which ended in a mistrial Oct. 27, 2017.
Motions are also to be heard in the case of Sarah Elizabeth Hart who is charged with four counts cruelty to children and aggravated battery stemming from an incident in which a child was found unresponsive in her room at Sun Inn here June 13, 2017. Hart told responding officers another child in the room poured hot sauce down the victim’s throat.
Also on the calendar is the case of Richard Bussey who faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged home invasion at a residence on Grove Street June 26, 2017.
Bussey is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, kidnapping and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
