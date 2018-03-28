The #3 LC Lady Trojans defeated Callaway 4-0 in Columbus last night to clinch the Region 5AA soccer championship. It was the sixth straight title for coach Wayne Calvert's squad.
Lamar's senior goalkeeper Ashley Haddock had another clean sheet in the shutout and has only allowed one goal to a region opponent in her three years as the starter in the net for LC.
The Lady Trojans were all smiles after last night's big win.
Lady Trojans clinch sixth straight region soccer title
