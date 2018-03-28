Holy Week services, events on tap

Christians across the globe have begun Holy Week observances in preparation for Easter, also known as Resurrection Day. Local churches will be sharing their observances with the community during the weekend.
Several churches hosted Easter egg hunts over the weekend.
First United Methodist Church in Barnesville will prepare for Easter Sunday by hosting Stations of the Cross in the church sanctuary.
This is an interactive prayer walk featuring church and community artists. All are invited to take part and enjoy a time of personal reflection and prayer. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. First Methodist will also host a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Barnesville Presbyterian Church will conduct Good Friday services at 7 p.m.
Fresh Manna Ministries will present a Good Friday morning prayer service at 6 a.m. Their Easter Sunday worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Midway Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday and and an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m.
First Methodist will host a community-wide Easter sunrise service at Summers Field Park at 7 a.m. Easter services will be conducted at the church at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions.
Green Mount United Methodist Church will host its sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. An Easter Day program will be held at Unionville United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m.
Rock Springs Church in Milner will hold Easter services at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Easter observances at First Baptist Church in Barnesville will be conducted Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Good Friday FBC will host a block party at Summers Field from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with games, food and an outdoor movie. It is free and open to the public.