About nine years ago, the Rev. Cyndi McDonald of Barnesville First United Methodist Church was an intern pastor for a Methodist congregation in Marietta. There she first saw “the Stations of the Cross” depicted in various ways and opened to the public for a “pilgrimage” along the path of Jesus to the cross.
“I said to myself ‘I have to do this,’ after I saw what it meant to that congregation. Now it is here in Barnesville, beautifully and reverently presented by these artists in different media,” she noted. “The Stations will be displayed in the sanctuary and open to anyone who wishes to worship or pray along this path, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday of this week,” said McDonald. Church members will serve as guides when needed by visitors.
Touching the hem of His garment by Andrew Henry is part of Stations of the Cross.
Pray along 'Stations of the Cross' path at FUMC
