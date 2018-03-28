Unless you have been living under a rock somewhere, you are no doubt aware there was a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day.
In that instance, things went about as wrong as they could have and 17 kids died.
The shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had tripped warnings for years. No one in authority took action. He had been recommended for commitment. Since the shooting his younger brother has been committed for acting up at the same school. Insanity runs in the family.
A tale of two school shootings
