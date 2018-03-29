Mr. Banks Edward “Buckshot” Hanes, age 60, of Jackson, Gs. passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at his residence.
Buckshot was born on Saturday, July 6, 1957 in Barnesville, Ga. to the late Banks Howell Hanes and the late Mary Marcellus Perkins Hanes. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Buckshot loved high school football; Georgia Bulldogs and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed doing yard work and was a jack of all trades. Buckshot was preceded in death by wife, Betty Darlene Fendley Hanes and a sister, Doris Hanes McIntosh.
Buckshot is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Christy and Jes Simmons, Dee Hanes; grandchildren, Chastity Hanes, Keirsten Hanes, Kelsie Shelton, Abbie Simmons, Emily Simmons, Caitlynn Walls; sister and brother-in-law, Marcelle and Bill Hewitt, several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Banks “Buckshot” Hanes will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Pike County. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Hanes family.