Judith Edwards

Mrs. Judith M. Edwards, age 85, of Milner, Ga. passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Judith was born in Brownsville, Texas on Friday, October 21, 1932 to the late Stanley Harvey Sr. and the late Jamie Fouche Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Harvey. Judith was a member of the Milner Baptist church and was an artist.
Judith is survived by her husband, Blant Edwards; children and their spouses, Steve and Salem Murphy, Scott and Mary Murphy, Cathy and Hugh Johnson, Craig and Stephanie O’Connor, and Stacie Boyt; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mrs. Judith M. Edwards will be announced at a later date at Milner Baptist Church.
