Suicide prank call leads to seven arrests

A prank suicide call made to a friend led BPD officers to an apartment here in the wee hours March 13. Their visit resulted in seven arrests.
Officers responded to the suicide threat at 116 Houston Ave., Apt 4 at 1:48 a.m. They observed a large group of individuals inside and finally got one to answer the door.
Smoke boiled out of the apartment with a strong smell of burnt marijuana. There were numerous government street signs in the living room and hanging on the walls.
Officers cleared the apartment based on the marijuana smell and the obviously stolen signs. While doing so, they spotted marijuana and a sawed-off shotgun.
A search warrant was obtained which led to more marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more signs. There were two stop signs, a crosswalk sign, two handicap signs, two Gordon State no parking signs and two street signs valued at a little over $700, according to Capt. Al Moltrum.
Those arrested included:
Jon Connor Dawson Mongtomery, 19, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Anthony Charles Walker, 22, possession of marijuana. Montgomery and Walker showed up for court here Feb. 1 under the influence of multiple drugs and were sent to jail for 20 days by Judge Tommy Wilson for contempt.
Jonathan Neil Stanley, 18, possession of marijuana.
Tristan Dominic Montfort, 21, possession of marijuana.
Jeremiah Elijah Vansipe, 17, possession of marijuana.
Ian William Long, 18, three counts possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Elijah Joel Ogonski Richardson, 18, possession of marijuana.
“There was no suicide threat. It was found that one individual was joking with his friend via phone,” Capt. Moltrum concluded.