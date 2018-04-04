Howells recommend their neighbors check for radon

Mike and Kim Howell recently had their Country Kitchen Road home checked for radon gas and were concerned when levels in some parts of their house exceeded the danger level.
“We are urging our neighbors to check their homes. It is really something everyone needs to do,” Mike Howell said.
County extension agent Hailey Robinson reports radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas, can be dangerous and is an issue here. “Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soils, rock and water and gets into the air you breathe. It typically moves up through the ground into the air above and seeps into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation,” Robinson reported.
Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air. Levels of 4 or above are considered dangerous. The Howells had several areas exceed that mark and have begun mitigation efforts.
Statistics compiled by radon.com indicate that 11% of the tests done in Lamar County came back with levels of 4 or higher while 21% are in the moderate range with readings of 2-3.9.
You can test the air in your home with do-it-yourself kits that are commercially available. There are also kits for mitigating the levels but the Howells recommend hiring a professional for that job.