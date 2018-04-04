By Mike Ruffin
Last Sunday was Easter Sunday, so we are now past Easter. Or are we?
I took the Monday after Easter Sunday off during the last few years I served as a pastor. Holy Week really took it out of me, as I imagine it does most pastors. As we moved from Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, through the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday, to the crucifixion on Good Friday, and on to the resurrection on Easter Sunday, I’d go through a broad range of emotions that left me drained. Spent as I was, there was no point in working on Monday. So I’d stay home and read a book. But Sunday was coming (again), so I’d get back to work on Tuesday.
The Sunday after Easter Sunday is traditionally known as Low Sunday, probably because worship was more subdued. But we preachers think of it as Low Sunday because worship attendance, compared to the high of Easter Sunday, will be low.
After Easter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks