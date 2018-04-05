A 70-year-old man who fired a shotgun at deputies at 3131 block of Roberts Quarters Road Wednesday has died and the GBI investigation of the event has shown the deputies acted in accordance with all policies, procedures and state law.
On Wednesday, April 4 around 2:30 p.m., Pike County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 3131 Roberts Quarters Road in reference to a man with a gun threatening the caller. The suspect was reported to be pointing a shotgun at the complainant.
The first arriving deputy found the suspect, 70-year-old Grady Parks, to be armed with a shotgun and a handgun. The deputy gave numerous verbal commands for him to put the weapons down to which Mr. Parks refused to comply. A second deputy arrived on scene and attempted to subdue him by deploying a taser which proved to be ineffective.
A struggle ensued between Mr. Parks and a deputy. It was during this time that Parks fired his weapon at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Parks twice. EMS was requested and Parks was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries. The deputies were not injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office were contacted to complete a thorough and independent investigation of this incident. The initial investigation has shown that deputies acted in accordance with all policies, procedures and state law. Once completed the case will be submitted for review by the District Attorney’s Office.
