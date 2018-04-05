/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Man involved in shootout with Pike deputies has died

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, April 5. 2018
Updated: 11 hours ago
A 70-year-old man who fired a shotgun at deputies at 3131 block of Roberts Quarters Road Wednesday has died and the GBI investigation of the event has shown the deputies acted in accordance with all policies, procedures and state law.

On Wednesday, April 4 around 2:30 p.m., Pike County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 3131 Roberts Quarters Road in reference to a man with a gun threatening the caller. The suspect was reported to be pointing a shotgun at the complainant.

The first arriving deputy found the suspect, 70-year-old Grady Parks, to be armed with a shotgun and a handgun. The deputy gave numerous verbal commands for him to put the weapons down to which Mr. Parks refused to comply. A second deputy arrived on scene and attempted to subdue him by deploying a taser which proved to be ineffective.

A struggle ensued between Mr. Parks and a deputy. It was during this time that Parks fired his weapon at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Parks twice. EMS was requested and Parks was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries. The deputies were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office were contacted to complete a thorough and independent investigation of this incident. The initial investigation has shown that deputies acted in accordance with all policies, procedures and state law. Once completed the case will be submitted for review by the District Attorney’s Office.

UPDATE FROM GBI (Bahan Rich, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 5):

On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:28 p.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a person pointing a gun at another in the 3100 block of Roberts Quarters Road. Upon arrival, two deputies made contact with Grady Parks, age 70, who was armed with a shotgun and a derringer style over-under handgun. Parks was reportedly chasing the person who called 911. 

Deputies gave verbal commands for Parks to drop his weapons, but he did not comply. A deputy utilized a Taser, but it was ineffective. A brief struggle ensued between Parks and one of the deputies. Parks reportedly raised his shotgun toward the other deputy and fired. The shotgun blast missed the deputy. Simultaneously, the deputy fired his service weapon, striking Parks twice. No officers were injured during the incident.

Parks was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin where he later died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.  Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette