Frankie Hardaway

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices, Obituaries
Friday, April 6. 2018
Mother Frankie M. Hardaway, 97, of 502 Yatesville Road transitioned on Saturday March 24, 2018.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, March 29 at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ. Pastor Calvin Minter officiated and interment was in the Lamar Memory Gardens.

Mother Hardaway leaves to cherish her memory her children, Annie Lois Stubbs, Mary Louse Hardaway, Johnny Lee Hardaway, Albert Hardaway, Terry Dean Hardaway, David Hardaway, Wayne Hardaway(Juanita), Charlotte (Calvin) Minter, Jackie (Vicky) Scott Hardaway, Robert (Patricia) Hardaway, Sylvia Ann (Charles) Brown; 30 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ms. Sallie B. Simpson of Riviera Beach, Fla., Ms. Fannie Walker, Ms. Ruby Walker both of West Palm Beach, Fla.; brother, Mr. Johnson O’Neal of Riviera Beach, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Ms. Odessa O’Neal of Fort Pierce, Fla., Ms. Rose O’Neal, and Ms. Bernice O’Neal both of Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss her dearly.

Services was under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
