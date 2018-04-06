Mr. Bennie Williams Jr., 68, of 311 Sims Street transitioned on March 29 at WellStar Hospital.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 6 at 3 p.m. at the Jesus Christ Deliverance Center. Pastor Charlie Pye will officiate.
Bennie leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Ms. Fredia Williams (Bobby Martin), Mrs. Peggy (Robert) Foster, and Mrs. Carolyn (James) Wyche all of Barnesville; sons, Mr. Oscar (Carolyn) Williams of Barnesville, Mr. Bennie Rogers of Griffin and Mr. Sherman L. Williams of Barnesville; sister, Mrs. Eunice (Terry) Jones of Griffin; sisters-in-law, Ms. Lizzie Williams of Griffin, Ms. Monteen Williams of Milner and Ms. Gladys Ross of Fla.; brothers-in-law, Mr. Larry (Darlene) Watts of Barnesville and Mr. Jerry (Gloria) Watkins of Jackson. Ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren also survive. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, all will miss his presence.
Trice Funeral Home Inc was in charge of all professional services.