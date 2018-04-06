/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Tanisha Murphy (center) with her attorney Dwayne Singleton (left) and assistant district attorney Anita Howard (right). (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Former court clerk sentenced for theft

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, April 6. 2018
A former clerk in the Lamar County probate court office was sentenced to 10 years on probation plus restitution after entering a guilty plea to one count of theft by taking in Lamar superior court March 27.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette