Anthony Tavar Robertson (left) and Raheem Anthony Robertson entered not guilty pleas to two counts of robbery by sudden snatching in Lamar superior court March 27.
The brothers, who alleged stole puppies from a local couple last year, subsequently got involved in a high speed chase and were pitted by a state trooper on I-20 in Morgan County, were indicted earlier this year and had warrants outstanding. Anthony Robertson was arrested elsewhere March 12 and extradited here. Raheem Robertson voluntarily appeared in court last week.
Alleged puppy snatchers in court
