/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Alleged puppy snatchers in court

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, April 9. 2018
Anthony Tavar Robertson (left) and Raheem Anthony Robertson entered not guilty pleas to two counts of robbery by sudden snatching in Lamar superior court March 27.

The brothers, who alleged stole puppies from a local couple last year, subsequently got involved in a high speed chase and were pitted by a state trooper on I-20 in Morgan County, were indicted earlier this year and had warrants outstanding. Anthony Robertson was arrested elsewhere March 12 and extradited here. Raheem Robertson voluntarily appeared in court last week.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette