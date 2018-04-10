/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Laura Sue Fleming

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Tuesday, April 10. 2018
Laura Sue Fleming of Barnesville died early Tuesday, April 10 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta hospital after a long battle with leukemia. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette