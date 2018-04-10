/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Megan M. Littleton

Updated: Have you seen this woman?

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 10. 2018
Updated: 19 hours ago
The Barnesville Police Department is currently looking for a missing person. Megan M. Littleton has been missing since April 8, 2018. Ms. Littleton was last seen at the Powell Place Apartments. She is described as a white female approximately 5'2" weighing approximately 175 pounds. Ms. Littleton has short red hair with brown eyes. Ms. Littleton wears glasses. Any contact hold and notify Barnesville Police Department and phone number (770) 358-1234 or Lamar County Sheriff's Office at phone number (770) 358-5159.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette