The Barnesville Police Department is currently looking for a missing person. Megan M. Littleton has been missing since April 8, 2018. Ms. Littleton was last seen at the Powell Place Apartments. She is described as a white female approximately 5'2" weighing approximately 175 pounds. Ms. Littleton has short red hair with brown eyes. Ms. Littleton wears glasses. Any contact hold and notify Barnesville Police Department and phone number (770) 358-1234 or Lamar County Sheriff's Office at phone number (770) 358-5159.