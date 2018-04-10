The Jordan Red Jackets have forfeited Friday night's boys region soccer match, LC's last region contest, clinching the Region 5AA title for LC. The Lady Trojans clinched their fifth straight region crown earlier.
LC hosts Peach County tonight. First touch for the girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. at Trojan Field with boys action to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The #3 Lady Trojans are 12-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 5AA and have clinched the region title. Peach County is 5-7-1 overall and 2-2 in region play. They are unranked in Class AAA.
The Trojans dropped out of the most recent rankings released April 2. Lamar (9-4-1, 6-1-0) is tied with Callaway for the region lead but clinched on tiebreaker #2 - goal differential. Peach (4-4, 2-1) is also unranked.
Friday night's girl's match with Jordan is still on and LC will celebrate Alumni Night - similar to homecoming for soccer.
Former players will be recognized immediately after the girls varsity match and an alumni pick-up game will be played dif there is enough participation.
Link for more info: https://lamarcountyathletics.com/2018/03/01/soccer-alumni-night-april-13-2018/
Senior captain Dawson Davis (10) of the LC Trojans fights for a ball in soccer action earlier this season. The Trojans, who have clinched the Region 5AA title, host Peach County tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Forfeit means twin titles; alumni night Friday
