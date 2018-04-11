A 49-year-old Barnesville man was arrested March 25 after allegedly trying to pull over a state trooper who serves as head of security at the state capital on I-75 in Monroe County.
According to an account in the Monroe County Reporter, Capt. Louis Young of the GSP called for help around 6:46 p.m. after a confrontation with Ken Taylor on Smith Road just off the interstate.
Kenneth Taylor
Local man arrested after trying to pull over state trooper
