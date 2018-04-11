/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Kenneth Taylor

Local man arrested after trying to pull over state trooper

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
A 49-year-old Barnesville man was arrested March 25 after allegedly trying to pull over a state trooper who serves as head of security at the state capital on I-75 in Monroe County.

According to an account in the Monroe County Reporter, Capt. Louis Young of the GSP called for help around 6:46 p.m. after a confrontation with Ken Taylor on Smith Road just off the interstate.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette