Get your ABB on at BBQ & Blues

The 14th annual BBQ & Blues Festival will get underway with the annual kick-off party set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at United Bank, the official sponsor of the event.
Cook teams from all over the south will roll in for the barbecue competition. The cooking begins Friday and the Ritz Park blues concert has been moved to Friday night this year.
Headlining the show will be Tribute, the official Allman Brothers tribute band.
(Free Tribute highlight reel video inside)
TRIBUTE – a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band is a powerful 8 piece group that faithfully recreates the music of one of the finest bands of all time. Since its founding in 2013, Atlanta-based TRIBUTE has earned a reputation as the source for the authentic ABB sound around Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the ‘60s and ‘70s come alive again.
If the band has learned anything from performing these songs, it is the realization that even though The Allman Brothers Band has shut down and both Duane and Gregg are gone, their music maintains the same power over people just as it did 45 years ago. It is a phenomenon TRIBUTE gladly verifies every time they hit the stage.
With sold out shows at City Winery and legendary performances at Variety Playhouse, The Fox Theatre’s 40th Anniversary Block Party, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, a NYE show at the Strand Theatre, regular appearances at The Foundry in Athens, Atlanta landmarks Northside Tavern and Smith’s Olde Bar, a huge 4th of July concert in Pigeon Forge, TN, an all night jam at Alabama’s oldest juke-joint and over a hundred other shows, TRIBUTE has amassed a large and loyal following.
TRIBUTE recalls that unique period in American rock, when psychedelia ebbed and The ABB informed us what jazz, rock, country and blues could sound like. Comprised of musicians with decades of performance experience, the members of TRIBUTE bring their shared love of The Allman Brothers Band to life when it comes time for hittin’ the note.
For tickets and other info., contact the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at 770.358.5884.