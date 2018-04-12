The Atlanta Braves have revived an old tradition of allowing high school teams a day on the major league field this season. The coaches at Monticello entered their team in the drawing, won and chose LC as their opponent.
The players, coaches and managers capped off spring break Friday with the trip. They arrived at the ballpark and were taken to their locker room at 2:45 p.m. Warm-ups began at 3 p.m. and, afterwards, the entire team was announced.
The LC Diamond Trojans, coaches and managers outside SunTrust Park in Marietta prior to their win at the home of the Atlanta Braves.
Diamond Trojans get a win at Braves’ SunTrust Park
