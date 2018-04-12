/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The LC Diamond Trojans, coaches and managers outside SunTrust Park in Marietta prior to their win at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Diamond Trojans get a win at Braves’ SunTrust Park

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, April 12. 2018
The Atlanta Braves have revived an old tradition of allowing high school teams a day on the major league field this season. The coaches at Monticello entered their team in the drawing, won and chose LC as their opponent.

The players, coaches and managers capped off spring break Friday with the trip. They arrived at the ballpark and were taken to their locker room at 2:45 p.m. Warm-ups began at 3 p.m. and, afterwards, the entire team was announced.

Coach Mike Oberg’s squad trailed 2-0 after five innings. Jonah Stout started the sixth with a single. Michael King then belted a triple to score Stout. King later scored on a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, King again drove in Jonah Stout for the winning run as LC held on for a 3-2 win.

Drew Stout started for LC on the mound. He went five and a third innings, surrendering two runs on four hits. Jonah Stout finished the game in relief and was credited with the win.

“It was definitely a memorable experience for our guys. They really soaked it all in and enjoyed playing baseball,” Oberg said.

Ola and Union Grove tangled in the nightcap of the high school doubleheader.

The Trojans had to buy 2500 tickets to five different games throughout the Braves season to sell. They have tickets left for Braves games on May 28, July 28, July 29 and Sept. 3.

For more information, contact Oberg at moberg@lamar.k12.ga.us or call LCHS at 770-358-8641.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette