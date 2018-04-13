Andrew P. Henry, whose works are known nationally, will open his exhibit at the Lamar Arts Depot Gallery tonight. A reception will be open to the public from 6-8 p.m. to kick off the exhibit.
"I'm thrilled to have a solo show, exhibiting my works from childhood to the present. There will be models, paintings, sculptures and an unexpected variety of visual originals to entertain everyone,” said Henry. "I've worked long and hard to create pieces designed to please and inspire many viewers. I hope that everyone will find something that speaks to them."
Henry's past projects include work for HBO, Heineken, the Georgia Aquarium and many murals throughout the United States, as well as graphics, logo design and signs. The exhibit will be shown through May.
“The range and variety of Andrew’s works make an eclectic and exciting exhibit, sure to enchant every viewer,” said Angela Preston.
For more information call 770-358-5888 or 770-358-2834. Regular gallery hours are Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Andrew Henry
Henry exhibit opens tonight at Depot
