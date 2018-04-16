Mrs. Mildred Ola Rutherford Edmonson, age 95, of Thomaston Ga., died on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Thomaston Manor.
Mrs. Edmonson, was born in Reynolds Ga. to the late, James Thomas and Georgia Ester Rutherford. At age 15 she moved to Thomaston.
Mrs. Edmonson was a Lunch Room worker for Thomaston City Schools for 30 years, and member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Edmonson; brothers, Clarence James Rutherford, and Benny Frank Rutherford; and sisters-in-law, Priscilla Carter Rutherford and Yvonne Taunton Rutherford.
Survivors are her daughter, Gloria (Gene) Salter of Thomaston; son, James Edward "Eddie" (Sandra) Edmonson of Barnesville; sisters, Betty Rutherford Harrison, and Clayra Rutherford both of Thomaston; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral arrangements to be held on Monday, April 16 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Coggins Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Southview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 16 from 1-2 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-968