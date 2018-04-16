/Unitedbank
Demolition begins on historic school

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, April 16. 2018
Demolition began Monday morning on the Harris -Graham St. building on the LCHS campus. The old facility, originally called the Aldora Grammar School, was finished in 1947. It was renamed the Harris-Graham St. Building in honor of Dr. E.H. Harris in 1999. Dr. Harris and his family were on hand for a brief ceremony before the demolition began.

