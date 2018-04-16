Ms. Dorothy “Dottie” or “Dott” Evans was born on May, 12 1938 to the late John Evans and Lelia Flynt Evans in Lamar County, Ga.
She attended Booker High School and started out as a homemaker for Emory Jones during her school years. She later attended Griffin Technical College and Gordon College, studying computers and typing. She was employed at Carter's Mill for seven years as a seamstress and later retired from First National Bank after 31 years.
Dorothy accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She joined Unionville Methodist Church at 8-years-old. She loved her church family and was a Sunday School teacher, church secretary, lay speaker, treasurer, president of the senior choir and was known as the Easter Speech Lady. Dorothy was also a member of the Prayer Band and a caretaker for the elders in the community before her health declined.
She was very appreciative of all the help she received from her loving daughter, son-in-law, loved ones, friends, caregivers and Care South when she could no longer do for herself.
Dorothy finished her race on April 8, 2018 at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Lelia Flynt Evans; two brothers, Grover Evans Sr. and Rev. Prentice Evans; sister, Fannie Mae Watts; grandparents, Amanda Davis Flynt and Asbury Flynt and grandson Lewis Shannon Jr.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one loving devoted daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Lewis Shannon; grandchild, Jessica Shannon; great-great grandchild, Axena Shannon; a special child she helped raise, Chrystal Evans; godson, Earl Evans; godmother, Essie O’Neal; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Evans; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends, and three other children she helped raise; Richard Jones, Kenneth Jones and Judy Michie.
The funeral was held Friday, April 13 at Unionville UMC in Barnesville. Rev. Wilma J. Hasting officiated.