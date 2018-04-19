Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Thursday, April 19. 2018
Between Monday, April 9 and Monday, April 16 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
No Thanks
about
Local economy picking up; home construction booming
Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 03:11 PM
You haven't lost it sir.
No Thanks
about
Former court clerk sentenced for theft
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 09:30 PM
I hate this. I hate whatever drove her to take the money. I hope that element in he [...]
Jere Koser
about
Howells recommend their neighbors check for radon
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 05:19 AM
Chart shows over 36% Lamar County homes have level 4 radon while article states 11% [...]
Recent Stories
Police report
Thursday, April 19 2018
BBQ& Blues kicks off tonight
Thursday, April 19 2018
GBI investigating Judge Mack Crawford
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Missing woman found
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Another commercial construction project set for zoning hearing May 7
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Archives
April 2018
March 2018
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette