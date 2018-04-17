/Unitedbank
Titletown: With championships secured, LC soccer salutes seniors tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 17. 2018
The LC Trojans and Lady Trojans play their final regular season home games tonight at Trojan Field against Hampton. They close out regular season play Friday at Monticello.

The #3 Lady Trojans (14-2, 8-0) play at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans (10-4-2, 7-1) play at 7:30 p.m. with senior recognition between games.

Both teams have clinched Region 5AA titles and the all-important #1 seed headed into the playoffs. The Trojans play their first round match here April 27. The Lady Trojans play April 26.

Their opponents have not yet be determined. Monitor barnesville.com for updates.
