By Walter Geiger
Demolition got underway Monday morning at the Harris-Graham Street building on the LCHS campus. At a brief ceremony, school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson noted the area where the track hoe struck its first blows to the 70-year-old facade is the approximate site of a roundabout near the front of the new high school which will open to students on the site for for the 2019-2020 school year.
The construction site was wet and muddy after three inches of rain fell on the partially graded ground over the weekend but the school was nearly gone by Wednesday morning.
The original Aldora School was located on what was then Old Zebulon Road but is now known as Aldora Street. The current building, originally known as Aldora Grammar School was completed in 1947.
Members of the Harris family were on hand Monday for a brief ceremony marking the start of demolition of the Harris-Graham Street building on the LCHS campus. Pictured are (l-r) Dr. E. H. Harris, Evelyn Harris, Kelyse Harris, Graquetta Banks Harris, Kelsey Harris and Dr. Jute Wilson. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Historic school vanishing
