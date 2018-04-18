By Walter Geiger
As reported in recent weeks, commercial activity is burgeoning along Veterans Parkway and a new location is now in the crosshairs of developers and headed for a zoning hearing.
Donald R. Haywood is seeking to have his property at 934 Thomaston Street rezoned from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (highway commercial) to ‘allow a retail store or other C-2 use’.
The Vivian Haywood house on Thomaston St. which is the subject of rezoning procedures for a commercial enterprise. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Another commercial construction project set for zoning hearing May 7
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks