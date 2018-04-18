/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Vivian Haywood house on Thomaston St. which is the subject of rezoning procedures for a commercial enterprise. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Another commercial construction project set for zoning hearing May 7

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Updated: 5 minutes ago
By Walter Geiger

As reported in recent weeks, commercial activity is burgeoning along Veterans Parkway and a new location is now in the crosshairs of developers and headed for a zoning hearing.

Donald R. Haywood is seeking to have his property at 934 Thomaston Street rezoned from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (highway commercial) to ‘allow a retail store or other C-2 use’.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette