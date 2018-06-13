/Unitedbank
Updated: Traylor to share alarming stats with commission Thursday

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, June 13. 2018
By Walter Geiger

Dr. Jessica Traylor, staff psychologist for the Lamar County school system, is scheduled to meet with the Lamar County commission Thursday, June 14 to share some alarming statistics on community mental health.

The presentation has previously been given to the Family Connection Collaborative and the Rotary Club.

The stats resulted from a student health survey completed by 1011 LC students in grades 6-12. The results tracked along similar lines as in the past but the local students were near the top of the rankings in many worrisome categories as compared to surrounding counties.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
