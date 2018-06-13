By Walter Geiger
Dr. Jessica Traylor, staff psychologist for the Lamar County school system, is scheduled to meet with the Lamar County commission Thursday, June 14 to share some alarming statistics on community mental health.
The presentation has previously been given to the Family Connection Collaborative and the Rotary Club.
The stats resulted from a student health survey completed by 1011 LC students in grades 6-12. The results tracked along similar lines as in the past but the local students were near the top of the rankings in many worrisome categories as compared to surrounding counties.
Graph: Jessica Traylor
Updated: Traylor to share alarming stats with commission Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks