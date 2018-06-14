Freya Wilson

Little Miss Freya Elizabeth Wade Wilson, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Northside Hospital.
Freya was born in Atlanta on Friday, June 8, 2018 to Jason Wilson and Crystal Suggs. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kelly Wade Wilson.
Freya is survived by her parents, Jason Wilson and Crystal Suggs; sister, Danica Defranco; brothers, Byron Wilson and Wyatt Wilson; grandparents, Mable Wilson, Nancy and Wade Rooks, and Willie and Dana Suggs; great-grandparents, Cecil and Frances Harp, Dennis Dalwyn Suggs, and Carol and Roy Kirkpatrick; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service for Freya Elizabeth Wade Wilson will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16 Lamar Memory Gardens with Rev. Brian Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, June 15 from 5-7 p.m.
