Oscar Wimberly

Oscar Lewis Wimberly, 84, of 152 12th Street, Barnesville transitioned on June 5, 2018 at Wellstar Griffin Spalding Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16 at Lamar Fine Arts Building 100 Burnette Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204.
Visitation for Mr. Wimberly will be held on Friday, June 15 at Trice Funeral Home Inc. from 5-9 p.m. Pastor Craig Ogletree will officiate and interment with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Oscar L. Wimberly leaves behind a son, Jamall L. Wimberly; daughter- in law, Jennifer Wimberly of Midland, Ga.; two grandchildren, Miss Reese M. Wimberly and Harper L. Wimberly. He also leaves behind three brothers, Albert Wimberly Sr. of Macon, Ga.; William Wimberly, Sr. of Mobile, Ala., and Eugene Wimberly of Macon, Ga., and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends in the Barnesville community.