Visitation for Coach Oscar Wimberly will be held tonight from 5-9 p.m. at Trice Funeral Home. Wimberly, a local legend, died June 5. He was 84.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Rev. Craig Ogletree, one of Wimberly's former players, will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Wimberly is survived by a son, Jamall (Jennifer) of Moreland; two grandchildren and three brothers.
Wimberly visitation is tonight; funeral Saturday at FAC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks