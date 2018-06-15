/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Wimberly visitation is tonight; funeral Saturday at FAC

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, June 15. 2018
Visitation for Coach Oscar Wimberly will be held tonight from 5-9 p.m. at Trice Funeral Home. Wimberly, a local legend, died June 5. He was 84.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Rev. Craig Ogletree, one of Wimberly's former players, will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Wimberly is survived by a son, Jamall (Jennifer) of Moreland; two grandchildren and three brothers.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette