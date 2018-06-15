By Walter Geiger
Heavy rains lead to heavy runoff and raging rivers and creeks. Despite the danger, people are drawn to the rapidly-moving water. Two teenagers in Oconee County died last week when they ran afoul of a rain-swollen creek and drowned.
Local DNR Rangers Keith Page of Barnesville and Cpl. Wil Smith, a native of Milner, survived their own experience with high water May 23.
The long day started when a deputy spotted a capsized boat in the Flint River from the Hwy. 128 bridge which connects Crawford and Taylor counties. “There had been three days of heavy rain and the river was running high,” Page reported.
Smith got the call for help and alerted Page who picked up a DNR river patrol boat from his residence. Page met Smith at the scene at about 2 p.m. and they donned their swift water gear. A state patrol helicopter was on station above the river to direct them to the capsized craft.
Rangers Keith Page (left) and Will Smith.
DNR rangers survive close call on river
