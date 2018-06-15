By Walter Geiger
Billy Bankston Sr. opened Bankston’s Barber Shop in downtown Barnesville in 1938 at the age of 20. He had been aged beyond his years in the Army where he survived in the harsh conditions at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
“Daddy always said he made it through because he had grown up in the woods, hunting day and night. He knew to keep his head down,” Billy Jr. said. Billy Jr. went to barber school and went to work in his dad’s shop as an apprentice at age 16. He had good reason. Gordon Military had 900 cadets and they all had to have haircuts once a week.
Billy Bankston Jr. (left) and Dan Bankston pose in their new Market Street shop with an old Coke box that dates back to Billy Bankston Sr.’s original shop on Main Street. Atop the box is a photo of Billy Sr. cutting the hair of Floyd Brown in 1948.
Three generations, 120 years of barbering
