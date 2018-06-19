Patchwork fix in place but tax office still plagued by connectivity issues

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the internet connection at the Lamar County tax commissioner's office is back up and running through a patchwork arrangement.
It will take two more weeks to reach full connectivity.
"We are able to serve our citizens again but it is still very slow and we ask for more patience. We have no credit card machines or e-mail so customers have to bring a check or cash," tax commissioner Andrea Anthony reported Tuesday morning.
An IT team was busy at the tax commissioner’s office Monday working to fix an internet connectivity outage that had stretched to 10 days.
A lightning strike wreaked havoc with the patchwork system at the office on Hwy. 36 West. The subsequent chain of unfortunate events points out the critical lack of broadband access in rural areas.
The tax office was initially built for the county water authority. At that time, it had DSL service. When the tax office moved there, the county attempted to reinstate DSL only to be told by AT&T that the circuit was full and no service was available.
Residents all over the county have heard the same song and dance.
