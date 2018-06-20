/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Laggarious World is escorted to a bond hearing by Dep. Kathryn Knapp. (File)

Man who terrorized community with multiple bomb threats paroled

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, June 20. 2018
By Walter Geiger

A local man who terrorized the community by calling in multiple bomb threats to local businesses on May 15, 2016 has been released on parole after serving just over a year of a three-year prison sentence.

Lagarrious Quintae World, 28, was paroled June 12. While on parole, he will live with a family member, Sammy World, at 101 Grove Street in Barnesville.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette