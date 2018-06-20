Man who terrorized community with multiple bomb threats paroled

By Walter Geiger
A local man who terrorized the community by calling in multiple bomb threats to local businesses on May 15, 2016 has been released on parole after serving just over a year of a three-year prison sentence.
Lagarrious Quintae World, 28, was paroled June 12. While on parole, he will live with a family member, Sammy World, at 101 Grove Street in Barnesville.
Laggarious World is escorted to a bond hearing by Dep. Kathryn Knapp. (File)
