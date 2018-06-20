/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Ves Butler and Dan Rainey. (Submitted)

Butler is golf phenom

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, June 20. 2018
Young Ves Butler, 9, comes from a long line of golfers that includes his father Rob who played at UGA. Ves is playing his first season in the U.S. Kids Golf Series this summer. On June 7, he shot one under over nine holes at Stone Mountain Golf Club to win his age group.

He was second in a field of 35 in a Drive, Chip & Putt competition June 14 at Lane Creek in Athens. That qualified him for a sub-region tourney at The Landings in Savannah next month. The finals will be held at The Masters next spring.

Ves is the son of Rob and Amy Butler of Atlanta; and the grandson of Linda and Dan Rainey and the late Bobby Butler of Barnesville and the late Ford Miller of Newnan.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette