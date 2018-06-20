Young Ves Butler, 9, comes from a long line of golfers that includes his father Rob who played at UGA. Ves is playing his first season in the U.S. Kids Golf Series this summer. On June 7, he shot one under over nine holes at Stone Mountain Golf Club to win his age group.
He was second in a field of 35 in a Drive, Chip & Putt competition June 14 at Lane Creek in Athens. That qualified him for a sub-region tourney at The Landings in Savannah next month. The finals will be held at The Masters next spring.
Ves is the son of Rob and Amy Butler of Atlanta; and the grandson of Linda and Dan Rainey and the late Bobby Butler of Barnesville and the late Ford Miller of Newnan.
Ves Butler and Dan Rainey. (Submitted)
Butler is golf phenom
