Mrs. Mary Ann Dawson Smith, 84, of Thomaston, died Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at Riverside Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Smith was born on April 21, 1934 in Upson County, a daughter of the late Albert Ross and Mary Mae McKinley Dawson. She was a retired sewing machine operator for the B. F. Goodrich Company. Mrs. Smith loved sewing and had a doll ministry that primarily served nursing home patients. After her retirement she also enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the Hightower Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Pam (Sonny) Salter of Thomaston, and Denise (Bryan) Pope of Locust Grove; a sister, Mildred Lloyd of Thomaston; and three grandchildren, Daniel Salter of Phenix City, AL, Cody Salter of Marietta, and Christopher Williams of Fayetteville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Smith.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Smith were held on Friday, June 22nd, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Upson Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Dawson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation - Greater Atlanta, 3525 Piedmont Rd., Building 5, Suite 215, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. For information on making donations, please check the Foundation website at info@komenatlanta.org.
