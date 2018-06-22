Parker leaving city hall after 38 years

Just exactly how much work Carolyn Parker does as city clerk is best summed up by the fact that it will take four people to divide up her current duties. Her spacious office is filled with boxes of paperwork involving 25 accounts she maintains manually. In another corner is a still-operable IBM Selectric typewriter that she used to write checks when she first went to work for the city in 1980.
“That’s not my original typewriter but a refurbished one Jason Shirey found for me,” Parker said referring to the late assistant city manager Jason Shirey.
Parker is retiring at the end of the month after 38 years with the city. Prior to that she spent 11 years at Carter’s in the data processing department. ‘J.U Little hired me out there,” she recalled.
She started out at city hall as a bookkeeper and billing clerk and moved steadily up the ladder, becoming city clerk in 1993.
Tammy Folson will follow her as clerk, handling council meetings, records and business licenses and serving as the qualifying officer for elections. Niki Sappington will take over credit card processing and council member training.
Tammy York will take over accounting. “She has an accounting degree and that’s good. A lot of what I have done has involved accounting,” Parker said.
Carolyn Parker has been a fixture at city hall for 38 years. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
