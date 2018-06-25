Juanita Cox

Mrs. Juanita J. Cox, age 92, of Barnesville, Ga., passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Juanita was born on Monday, July 20, 1925 in Kingston, Okla. to the late Jesse Edward Jones and the late Mary Elizabeth Roberts Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Paul Cox. Juanita was employed with Rich’s Department Store for several years, enjoyed antiques, baseball, and was devoted to her family.
Juanita is survived by her children; Gary (Dora) Cox of Barnesville, Ga., Bob Cox of Houston, Texas, and Bill (Pamela) Cox of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Kathleen (Chris) David of Aurora, Colo., Andrew (Kathy) Cox of Winston-Salem, N.C., Gareth (Maura) Cox of Woburn, Mass., and Kathryn Cox of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Nicholas David, Andrew David, Isabelle Cox, Sophia Cox, Jane Cox and Everett Cox. Three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation for Mrs. Juanita J. Cox will be held on Tuesday, June 26 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Monroe County Pregnancy Center, 13 North Lee St. Suite 2000 Forsyth, GA 31029.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Cox family.